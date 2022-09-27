St James Man Linked with a String of Robberies Arrested

Leave a Comment / By / September 27, 2022

The St James Police have apprehended one of the division’s most wanted criminals.

He is 25-year-old Akeem Bailey, otherwise called ‘Stamma’ of an Albion Lane address in the parish. Bailey is also known to frequent Aboukir in St Ann.

Bailey was captured in CCTV footage that went viral on social media, robbing gas station pump attendants, armed with a handgun. Following the launch of Operation Relentless II, the St James Police began several operations targeted at apprehending the parish’s wanted men. He was arrested during a high-level, intelligence-driven operation that took place in the Albion Lane community on Friday, September 23.

Bailey was charged today with Robbery with Aggravation after giving a caution statement to investigators. He is also a suspect in connection with a string of armed robberies committed at service stations, a hairdressing parlour, and gambling houses in St James, St Ann, Trelawny and Hanover. He is, however, a proactive cooperator in the police investigations.

Meanwhile, a number of subsidiary investigations have been initiated, following Bailey’s capture. One of his associates, whose name is being withheld pending an Identification Parade, is also in custody after being held by the police on September 19, in a stolen motor vehicle.

The JCF is urging anyone who may have been a victim in similar fashion to report to the:

St James CIB at 876 953-6191

Hanover CIB at 876 956-2304

Trelawny CIB at 876 955-2758

St Ann CIB at 876 972-2209

Persons may also contact the JCF Tip Line at 811 or Crime Stop at 311.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com