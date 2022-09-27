St James Man Linked with a String of Robberies Arrested

The St James Police have apprehended one of the division’s most wanted criminals.
He is 25-year-old Akeem Bailey, otherwise called ‘Stamma’ of an Albion Lane address in the parish. Bailey is also known to frequent Aboukir in St Ann.
Bailey was captured in CCTV footage that went viral on social media, robbing gas station pump attendants, armed with a handgun. Following the launch of Operation Relentless II, the St James Police began several operations targeted at apprehending the parish’s wanted men. He was arrested during a high-level, intelligence-driven operation that took place in the Albion Lane community on Friday, September 23.
Bailey was charged today with Robbery with Aggravation after giving a caution statement to investigators. He is also a suspect in connection with a string of armed robberies committed at service stations, a hairdressing parlour, and gambling houses in St James, St Ann, Trelawny and Hanover. He is, however, a proactive cooperator in the police investigations.
Meanwhile, a number of subsidiary investigations have been initiated, following Bailey’s capture. One of his associates, whose name is being withheld pending an Identification Parade, is also in custody after being held by the police on September 19, in a stolen motor vehicle.
The JCF is urging anyone who may have been a victim in similar fashion to report to the:
St James CIB at 876 953-6191
Hanover CIB at 876 956-2304
Trelawny CIB at 876 955-2758
St Ann CIB at 876 972-2209
Persons may also contact the JCF Tip Line at 811 or Crime Stop at 311.