St James Man Killed at Rest Stop in Westmoreland, by Speeding Driver

A St James man died at hospital from injuries he sustained, after he and a group of friends stopped at a Rest-Stop in the parish of Westmoreland, and he was mowed down by a speeding driver.

He has been identified as 35-year-old Anthony Watson, labourer of Johns Hall district, in St James.

Reports by the police are that about 12;50 pm, Watson and a group of friends travelled from Montego Bay, and stopped at a popular Rest Stop along the Watercrest main road, in Bluefields, Westmoreland.

Immediately as he exited the vehicle, the driver of a Toyota motor car was attempting to overtake another vehicle, and Watson was mowed down.

The driver of the ill-fated vehicle also collided into the rear of a truck.

Watson sustained multiple injuries and was rushed to the Savanna-la-mar Hospital, where he was treated and admitted in critical condition.

He later succumbed to his injuries.

