ST. JAMES MAN FACED WITH MULTIPLE CHARGES

March 9, 2023 – Twenty-year-old Jevon Jackson otherwise called “Sinco”, “Ruben” or “Benny”
of Ramtallie Boulevard, Cornwall Courts, St. James has been charged following an incident in his
community on Monday, February 27.
He has been charged with Assault Occasioning Bodily Harm, Assault at Common-Law and
Possession of Prohibited Weapon.
Reports are that about 9:20 a.m., Jackson and a woman had a disagreement, when he reportedly
used a firearm to hit and threaten her. Jackson fled the scene and the woman later made a report to
the police.
He was arrested during a police operation on Saturday, March 4 and charged on Wednesday,
March 8. His court date is being finalised.