St. James Man Charged

Detectives assigned to the St. James Division have arrested and charged on

man for the offences Illegal Possession of Firearm, Illegal Possession of Ammunition, Robbery

with Aggravation and Wounding with Intent relative to an incident which occurred on

Wednesday, August 12.

Charged is 19-year-old Alonzo Vincent, otherwise called ‘Chico’ of Village Top, Rose Heights in

the parish.

Reports are that about 9:00 p.m., the complainant, who operates a taxi, was enroute to Farm

Heights when Vincent, who posed as a passenger, brandished a firearm and instructed the

complainant to exit the vehicle. Vincent then opened gunfire on the complainant hitting him

several times before escaping in the motor vehicle. The complainant was taken to hospital by a

motorist.

Vincent was arrested on Friday, September 25 and subsequently charged.

His court date is being finalised.