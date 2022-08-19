St. James Man Charged with Murder

Thirty-year-old Orlando Cooke otherwise called ‘Cookie’, a taxi operator of Sean Crescent, Rose Heights, St. James has been charged with Murder following an incident in Farm Bridge, Green Pond in the parish on Saturday, January 22.

Cooke was charged with the murder of 29-year-old Adrian South otherwise called ‘Andrew’, a mason of Capitol Heights, Green Pond, St. James.

Reports from the Freeport Police are that about 12:45 p.m., citizens heard explosions and summoned them. Upon their arrival, South was seen with gunshot wounds, he was taken to the hospital where he died whilst being treated.

On Tuesday, August 09, Coke was arrested during an operation in Rose Heights, in the parish. His court date is being finalised.

