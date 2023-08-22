St James Man Charged with Murder of Three Cousins, in Roehampton

Investigators attached to the Major Investigation Division have arrested and charged a St James man, in connection with the murder of three male family members, at a shop in Roehampton community, on Friday, June 2.
The accused man, 28-year-old Wesley Reid, otherwise called ‘Oshane’ also of Roehampton community, was charged on Saturday with Triple Murder, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, and Using a Prohibited Weapon to Commit a Felony.
Reports are that about 9:10pm, the three cousins, 38-year-old Shevan Gordon, a tiler, his older cousin Carlesley Morris, a taxi operator and 38-year-old Conroy Lawrence, who operated the shop, were at the establishment when they were ambushed by Reid and two other men.
The armed men proceeded to chop and shoot the three cousins multiple times, before fleeing the scene.
The police were summoned and upon arrival, the wounded men were rushed to hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
Following an investigation, Reid was arrested and subsequently charged by ( MID).
His two cronies are still being sought by the police.