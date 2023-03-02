St. James Man Charged with Murder

Twenty-one-year-old Kirky Lawson of Columbia Square, Norwood, St. James has been charged with the October 2022 murder of Deveto Barnett otherwise called Biggs’, in Norwood.

Residents reportedly heard explosions about 7:15 p.m. and summoned the police. Barnett was found with gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at hospital.

Ongoing pursuits by the St. James Police led to Lawson being shot and injured during a confrontation with lawmen on Saturday, February 19, 2023. He was subsequently placed under police guard.

The arrest warrant for the Murder was executed on Saturday, February 26. Lawson’s court date

