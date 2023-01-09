St. James Man Charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition
Twenty-six-year-old Ryan Beckford of Clarke Street in Mount Salem, St. James has been arrested and charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition following an incident at his home on Friday, January 06.
Reports from the Freeport Police are that at about 10:00 a.m., A JDF patrol team was on patrol in Mount Salem when they heard loud music coming from a bar. They made checks when Beckford was observed holding on to the front of his pants and running. He was pursued by the team and was observed throwing an object behind an old refrigerator. He was held and the area searched, revealing a .40 Glock 22 with a magazine containing five .40 cartridges. He was subsequently taken into custody.
On Saturday, January 7 Beckford was charged following a question and answer session in the presence of his attorney.
His court date is being finalised.