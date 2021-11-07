ST. JAMES MAN CHARGED WITH ILLEGAL POSSESSION OF FIREARM AND AMMUNITION

Thirty-year-old Rayon Samuels of Paradise Crescent, St. James has been charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition following an operation conducted in his community on Friday, November 05.

Reports from the Freeport Police are that around 8:30 a.m., the police spotted Samuels standing at a shop with a brown paper bag in his hand. Samuels quickly went inside the shop upon seeing the police and came out shortly after without the paper bag.

Samuels was accosted and brought back inside the shop where a search was conducted and the paper bag found under the counter. The bag contained a CZ 9mm pistol with a magazine containing thirteen 9mm rounds. Samuels was later charged after a question and answer session.

A court date for the matter has not yet been finalised.