ST. JAMES MAN CHARGED WITH ILLEGAL POSSESSION OF FIREARM AND AMMUNITION

ST. JAMES MAN CHARGED WITH ILLEGAL POSSESSION OF FIREARM AND AMMUNITION
ST. JAMES MAN CHARGED WITH ILLEGAL POSSESSION OF FIREARM AND AMMUNITION

Thirty-year-old Rayon Samuels of Paradise Crescent, St. James has been charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition following an operation conducted in his community on Friday, November 05.

Reports from the Freeport Police are that around 8:30 a.m., the police spotted Samuels standing at a shop with a brown paper bag in his hand. Samuels quickly went inside the shop upon seeing the police and came out shortly after without the paper bag.

Samuels was accosted and brought back inside the shop where a search was conducted and the paper bag found under the counter. The bag contained a CZ 9mm pistol with a magazine containing thirteen 9mm rounds. Samuels was later charged after a question and answer session.

A court date for the matter has not yet been finalised.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com