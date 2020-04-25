St.James man charged with Assault at Common Law- Oshane Eccleston

Twenty-six-year-old Oshane Eccleston, a mechanic of Bobman Hill, Lilliput in St. James was charged with Assault at Common Law following an incident in his community on Thursday, April 23.

Reports from the Barrett Town Police are that about 4:00 p.m., Eccleston was involved in an altercation with a woman during which stabbed at her several times. The woman escaped unhurt and alerted the police. Eccleston was later arrested and charged by the Police on Thursday, April 23.

He is scheduled to appear before the St. James Parish Court on Wednesday, July 22.