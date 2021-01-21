St James Man Charged in Connection with First Double Murder, in 2021

The St James police have arrested and charged a man in connection with the shooting death of two men, and the shooting and wounding of three others, following a daylight attack carried out by two armed men, at Dam Road community, in John’s Hall, in St James, on Sunday afternoon, of January 3.

The accused has been identified as 24-year-old Dwight Thorpe, of Spring Mount community, also in St James.

Thorpe has been slapped with two counts of murder, and three counts of shooting with intent, against now deceased, 24-year-old Kenroy Sinclair, otherwise called ‘Ken’ Security Guard of Dam Road, and 44-year-old Dean Reid, a farmer also of Dam Road.

Reports by the Spring Mount police are that, shortly after 1:45 pm, all five victims were among a group of persons at a shop located along Dam Road, when they were pounced upon by a group of heavily armed men.

The gunmen opened fire hitting all five persons, before making their escape from the community.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, all five victims were discovered suffering from gunshot wounds, and were rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where Dean and Sinclair were pronounced dead, and the other three victims were treated and admitted in serious condition.