St. James Man Charged For Wounding With Intent

Detectives attached to Montego Hills CIB arrested and charged 22-year-old Tiandre Watson, otherwise called “Tommy” of Quarry, Salt Spring in St. James with Wounding with Intent on Monday, August 31.

Reports are that about 12:00 p.m. on Friday, August 7 Watson and another man were involved in an altercation when Watson allegedly used a stone and a knife to inflict wounds to the complainant.

The complainant was transported to hospital where he was admitted. A report was later made to the Police and Watson was arrested and charged following investigations.

His court date is being finalized.

