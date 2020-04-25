St.James man charged for Illegal Posession of firearm, Robbery with aggravation

Twenty-two-year-old Tasico Vassell of Gutters District, Granville, St.James was charged on Wednesday, April 22 with the offences of Robbery with Aggravation, Unlawful Wounding and Illegal Possession of Firearm in relation to an incident in Retirement district in the parish on Saturday, January 11.

Reports are that about 4:30 p.m., a man was walking along a dirt path when he was attacked by three armed men. The men allegedly forced him into an unfinished building, where they tied him up, beat him and used a knife to wound him. It is also alleged that the men robbed him of his cellular phone and cash. The victim however managed to escape and alerted the police.

Following investigations, Vassell was arrested and later charged after he was pointed out on an identification parade.

Vassel’s court date is being finalised.