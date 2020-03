Jamaica News: The police are now being applauded after a successful operation which led to the seizure of a Springfield XD40 pistol along with two magazines containing twenty-three .40 rounds of ammunition during a joint operation in Coconut Walk, Spring Mount, St James on Wednesday, March 11.

One man was also arrested and charged in relation to the weapon’s seizure.

The 24-year-old man, who is identified as Angus Simon, home was searched which led to the weapon and ammunition being found.

He was questioned in the presence of his attorney and was thereafter charged. His court date is being finalized.

Simon is of a Coconut Walk address.