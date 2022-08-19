St James Man Charged

Thirty-three-year-old Miguel Reid, a carpenter of Hurlock, St. James has been charged with several offences following an incident in his community on Friday, April 22.

Reid was charged with Burglary, Shooting with Intent, Assault at Common Law and Illegal Possession of Firearm.

The complainants were at home when Reid reportedly kicked open their door and threatened to kill the man. The woman ran from the house, and was chased by Reid, who fired shots at her before escaping in the area.

On Thursday, August 11, Reid turned himself in to the police. He was subsequently charged. His court date is being finalised.

