St. James Man Before Court for Scamming Victims on Instagram

A man accused of taking $120,000 from two women to secure apartments for them which never materialized is currently facing legal issues.

Damian Ennis, 32, appeared before the St. James Parish Court on Wednesday on charges of two counts of accepting money by false pretence and possession of identity information.

According to the allegations, the first complainant told the police on July 25 that she had given the accused man the sum of $80,000 for the rental of property in Cornwall Courts after seeing a video of the property on an Instagram account.

The other complainant is said to have paid 40,000 to secure an apartment, after also seeing it on the same instagram account.

The funds were placed into an NCB account provided by the accused man.

The incident was reported to the police, who went to Ennis’ residence with a search warrant and discovered a bank card.

‘Sir, you need to compensate them…You need to make restitution,’ Judge Smith-Ashley told the accused.

Sentencing was subsequently postponed until September 2, and Ennis’ bail was extended.