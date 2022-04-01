St James Man Arrested and Charged for Lottery Scamming

A St James man who the police say is a major player in the lottery scamming was arrested and charged by the police on Thursday, March 31.

He has been identified as 38-year-old Noel Dawkins of Bkytheson district in the parish.

Reports by the police are that between 4:15 am, and 8:00 am, officers assigned to the Lottery Scam Task Force carried out an operation at a house occupied by Dawkins.

During a search of the house, the lawmen discovered several devices containing identity and personal information of persons living overseas.

The accused cell phone was seized and he was arrested and charged.