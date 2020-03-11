St James Man Arrested After He Threatened to Shoot Other Man to Death

Latest Jamaica News, St James (McKoy’s News): A St James man who allegedly brandished a handgun and threatened to shoot another man to death in Kensington district in St James, on Friday, has been arrested and charged by the police.

Facing charges of illegal possession of firearm and assault at common law is 24-year-old Donovan Reid, otherwise called “Junior” labourer of Kensington.

Reports by the Spring Mount police are that Reid and another man from his community got involved in an argument, when he allegedly brandished a handgun and threatened to kill him.

A report was made to the police and following an investigation, Reid was arrested and charged.