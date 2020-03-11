St James Man Arrested After He Threatened to Shoot Other Man to Death

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest Jamaica News, St James (McKoy’s News): A St James man who allegedly brandished a handgun and threatened to shoot another man to death in Kensington district in St James, on Friday, has been arrested and charged by the police.

Facing charges of illegal possession of firearm and assault at common law is 24-year-old Donovan Reid, otherwise called “Junior” labourer of Kensington.

Reports by the Spring Mount police are that Reid and another man from his community got involved in an argument, when he allegedly brandished a handgun and threatened to kill him.

A report was made to the police and following an investigation, Reid was arrested and charged.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

expo-march2020
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....