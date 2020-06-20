St James man arrested after chopping woman

91-year-old man chopped to death in Bohemia, St Ann
A St James man has been charged with attempted murder following an incident in which he severely chopped a woman in his community on Thursday, June 11.

Charged is thirty-one-year-old Easton Davis, labourer of Richmond Hills,

Reports from the Cambridge Police are that about 8:30 p.m., a woman and Davis had an argument when Davis used a machete and inflicted several chop wounds to her body. Residents intervened and summoned the police. The injured woman was taken to the hospital where she was admitted in serious condition.

Davis was picked up on Friday, June 19 in the Cambridge community. He was charged. His court date is being finalised.

