St James House Fire Claims Life of Elderly Man

Police and fire personnel are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an elderly man in a fire in Mount Carey, St James, on Friday morning.

The victim has been identified as Frederick Inerty, 85, of a Marl Road address in the community.

Around 3:33 a.m., the Jamaica Fire Brigade received a call regarding a house fire and dispatched one unit from the Freeport Station in Montego Bay.

When they arrived, they saw a one-room structure entirely engulfed in flames.

Inerty’s burnt remains were discovered during the extinguishing process.

The community is in grief as a result of his untimely demise.