St James House Fire Claims Life of Elderly Man

Police and fire personnel are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an elderly man in a fire in Mount Carey, St James, on Friday morning.

The victim has been identified as Frederick Inerty, 85, of a Marl Road address in the community.

Around 3:33 a.m., the Jamaica Fire Brigade received a call regarding a house fire and dispatched one unit from the Freeport Station in Montego Bay.

When they arrived, they saw a one-room structure entirely engulfed in flames.

Inerty’s burnt remains were discovered during the extinguishing process.

The community is in grief as a result of his untimely demise.

 

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com