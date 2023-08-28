St James Female Operations Manager Held with 66 Rounds of Ammunition and USD41,000 at Sangster’s International Airport, in Montego Bay

A 39-year-old female Operations Manager, who hails from the community of Bickersteth in St James, was arrested by the police on Sunday, August 27, after she was caught in possession of 66 rounds of ammunition, and $41,000 while clearing customs at the Sangster’s International Airport in Montego Bay, St James.
Her identity is being withheld pending further investigation.
Reports are that about 3:40pm, the female arrived at the Sangster’s International Airport on a Jet Blue flight from Fort Lauderdale in the USA.
She was in the process of clearing customs, when her luggages were searched and sixty-six (66) rounds of ammunition, and $41,000 United States dollars found in a black travelling bag.
She was taken into custody and an investigation is now being carried out by members of the Contraband Enforcement Team, and Customs Department.