St James Female Hotel Worker Killed while Travelling Home on Bike Taxi

The Adelphi police in St James has commenced an investigation into a motorcycle accident which claimed the life of a female along a section of the Dumfries main road in the parish on Monday, February 21.

The deceased has been identified as 41-year-old Alica Smith, housekeeper of Dumfries community, also in St James.

Reports are that shortly after 10:00pm, Smith was traveling towards her home on a bike taxi, when the rider lost control and the motorcycle crashed along the roadway.

Smith and the rider sustained injuries and were rushed to the Falmouth hospital, where Smith died whilst undergoing treatment, and the other victim treated and admitted in critical condition.

