St James Farmer Arrested after Setting Fire to His Neighbor’s House

A St James farmer who allegedly set fire to his neighbor’s house during a dispute in their community of Stonehenge on Friday, February 3 has been arrested and charged.
The accused man 23-year-old Teejay Holmes otherwise called ‘TJ’ also of Stonehenge district, has been charged with Arson.
Reports are that about 7:55pm, the complainant was at his house when he and Holmes got involved in a dispute.
It is further reported that Holmes attacked the complainant and then set his house on fire.
The complainant got several bucket of water and managed to put out the blaze, but Holmes again set the house on fire which was completely destroyed.
A report was made to the police and following an investigation Holmes was arrested on Monday, and subsequently charged.
He is scheduled to appear in the St James parish Court later next week.