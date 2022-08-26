St. James Driver Fined for Traffic Breaches

A St. James motorist was on Wednesday fined $5,000 for breaching the Road Traffic Act when he appeared in the St. James Parish Court.

Eli Francis pleaded guilty to driving without a valid certificate of fitness and obstructing traffic.

The date of the incident was not given, but the court heard that the police were conducting traffic duties when Campbell was observed obstructing traffic.

When his documents were checked, it was discovered that he had no valid certificate of fitness.

In passing the sentence, Her Honour Sasha Smith-Ashley ordered the accused man to pay a fine of $2,000 or serve 10 days in jail for obstructing traffic and $3,000 or 10 days in jail for driving without a valid certificate of fitness.