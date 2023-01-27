St James Double Murder Victims Identified

The St James police say they have made a breakthrough into the identities of the two men who were shot and killed by gunmen at a car wash in Tucker, St James on Thursday.
They have been identified as 30-year-old Marlon Medley and 29-year-old David Elliott labourers of Tucker addresses.
Elliot and Medley were reportedly at a car wash in the community about 2:00pm, when they were ambushed and shot several times by two armed men.
The police drove to the scene where they saw both victims and another man suffering from gunshot wounds.
All three victims were taken to hospital where Elliot and Medley were pronounced dead and the other man treated and admitted.