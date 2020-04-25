St James Corporation to go after handcarts outside Charles Gordon Market

Hand cart stalls are to be targeted by the St James Municipal Corporation (SJMC) as a means of reducing the congestion outside the Charles Gordon Market in Montego Bay, St James.

Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Homer Davis, says the SJMC is exploring ways to reduce the number of handcarts from which food is sold outside the market, around which there is massive congestion, especially on Fridays and Saturdays.

Following a tour of the largest market in St James, Mayor Davis said

the use of handcarts is part of the reason vendors sell outside of the designated areas, contributing to congestion and flouting of the social distancing rules, JIS News reported…

“One of the things creating the problem of vendors selling on the street is the availability of handcarts, and that is something that we will have to take a look at,” he told journalists after a tour of the market on Thursday, April 23. Among those on the tour were public health officials as well as members of the police force.

“We cannot have these handcarts being rented wholesale to everyone because they load the handcarts inside the market and they just wait for the opportunity to push them into the street and create problems,” he pointed out.

“So I am going to be having a discussion with the police because we cannot have the vendors out there selling their produce on these handcarts,” he added.

Mayor Davis said the vast majority of vendors comply with the rules of the market. However, there are others who are uncooperative, “which causes other vendors, who do not think that they are getting enough sales, to be tempted to also go on the street”.

He said that the Corporation is looking to increase the presence of the police at the facility, particularly on Saturdays, which is the busiest market day, according to a JIS report…

Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Homer Davis (centre); and manager of the St. James Public Health Department, Lennox Wallace (left), are being led on a tour of the Charles Gordon Market on Thursday (April 23) by Market Manager​, Mikoyan Robinson.

JIS Photo