St James Businessman Held with $133-Million Worth of Cocaine

Lawmen assigned to the Narcotics and St James Divisions seized a large quantity of cocaine, and arrested a St James businessman, during an operation along the Long Hill main road in Anchovy, St James, on Monday, March 7.

Reports are that about 3:00 pm, lawmen were on operation in the area when they signaled the driver of a Toyota Hiace bus to stop.

The driver complied, and a search of the vehicle yielded the discovery of 16 rectangular shaped packages containing cocaine.

The drugs which have an estimated street value of over $133-million and the motor vehicle were seized. The driver was taken into custody.