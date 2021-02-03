St James businessman charged for $80-M worth of cocaine

A St James businessman is to appear in court next week on drug charges after police say they found cocaine valued at $80 million in a vehicle he was driving.

He is fifty-nine-year-old Hugh Frazer, businessman of Westgate Hill, Montego Bay, St. James.

Police reports are that on Friday, January 29, the Narcotics Police arrested Frazer about 7:15 p.m., during anti-narcotics operations along the Flanker main road in the parish. Reports are that he was driving a Hyundai motor car and was signalled to stop. He complied. The occupants along with the vehicle were searched and 11 packages of compressed cocaine, weighing about 11 kilograms, were found. The illicit drug has an estimated street value of over J$80 million.

Mr Frazer was interviewed in the presence of his attorney and subsequently charged with possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine and trafficking cocaine.