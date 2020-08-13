ST. Elizabeth Woman Missing Shana-kay McCalla

Eighteen-year-old Shana-kay McCalla of Quick Step district in St. Elizabeth

has been missing since Monday, August 10.

She is of brown complexion and stout build.

Reports from the Siloah Police are that about 4:00 p.m., McCalla was last seen at home wearing a

red blouse, orange striped shorts and a pair of pink slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shana-kay McCalla is being asked to contact the Siloah

Police at 876-963-9564, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.