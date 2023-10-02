ST. ELIZABETH WOMAN ARRESTED FOR POSSESSION AND DEALING IN GANJA

Members assigned to the Black River Police arrested and charged 30-year-old
Shareen Barrett, farmer of Mountainside, St. Elizabeth on Saturday, September 30 for Possession
and Dealing in Ganja.
Information received are that Barrett went to the police station to visit a prisoner at the lock ups
and had several bags of chips and other food items. Checks were made and eighty-one (81) sticks
of ganja were found disguised in the products. She was taken into custody and subsequently
charged
She is schedule to appear before the court on Wednesday, October 4.