St. Elizabeth Welder Charged for Ganja

Forty-five-year-old Jason Johnson,welder of Rose Hall district, St Elizabeth was charged on Saturday, April 02 by the Narcotics Police in connection with the seizure of approximately US$600,000 worth of ganja which was seized in Buff Bay, Portland on Tuesday March 29.

He has been charged with the offences of:

Possession of ganja

Dealing ganja

Taking Steps to export Ganja

Conspiracy to export ganja

Trafficking ganja

Johnson was arrested by the Narcotics officers along the Buff Bay main road in Portland about 2:00 p.m., when the Nissan Wing Road motorcar he was driving was found to be transporting approximately 600 pounds of compressed ganja.The vehicle with the drug was seized and Johnson arrested on reasonable suspicion for breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

Following an interview in the presence of his attorney Johnson was formally charged with the offences listed. He is to appear in the Portland Parish Court on Thursday April 7, 2022.