St. Elizabeth Wanted Man Turns Himself In

One of the three men who were listed as wanted by the St. Elizabeth Police turned himself in at the Black River Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) on Tuesday, January 09.
He is 30-year-old Davian Brown, otherwise called ‘Boom Don’, of Union district, Balaclava, St. Elizabeth who was wanted for the murder of Lennox Leachman which took place on December 08, 2023, about 4:30 am at Union district, Balaclava in the parish.
Reports are that about 1:30 a.m., Leachman was among a group of patrons at a party in the area when he was approached by gunmen who opened gunfire hitting him. The police were alerted and on their arrival, Leachman was seen with gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital where he died while being treated.
Brown turned himself in and was charged with Murder, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, Unauthorized Possession of Ammunition, and Using a Firearm to Commit a Felony in the presence of his attorney.
They are Romario Knight, otherwise called ‘Maro’, and a man only known as ‘Not Nice’, who frequents areas of Speculation, Brompton, Spring Park and Spanish Town are still at large and are being asked to turn themselves in immediately.