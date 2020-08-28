St. Elizabeth Teen Charged For House-Breaking and Larceny

Eighteen-year-old Shimar Forde of Elim district in St. Elizabeth is scheduled to
appear before the St. Elizabeth Parish Court to answer to the charge of House-Breaking and
Larceny following an incident in his community on Thursday, August 13, 2020.
Reports are that about 5:00 p.m., the complainant left his dwelling house and upon his return
several items were missing, including:
One double mattress
One entertainment centre
One 32-inch Black Star television set
One Roshan four-burner gas stove
One QFX DVD player
One Petcom cylinder
One suitcase containing sheets, towels, clothes and JM $ 150,000.
An investigation was launched and on Thursday, August 20, 2020 most of the items stolen
were recovered and the accused arrested and subsequently charged.
A court date is being finalised.