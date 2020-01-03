St Elizabeth Robber Arrested and Charged

ANOTHER ARMED ROBBERY IN MANCHESTER
Latest Jamaica News, St Elizabeth (McKoy’s News): St Elizabeth Robber Arrested 35-year-old Alrick Hutchinson, of Brighton district in St Elizabeth was charged on Tuesday with Robbery with Aggravation, and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Reports by the Santa Cruz Police are that Hutchinson entered a business establishment in Santa Cruz and held the occupants at gunpoint.

He then proceeded to rob a female of cash amounting to over $17,000 before escaping the scene.

A report was made to the police and following an investigation, Hutchinson was taken into custody. He was placed before an identification parade and charged.

He is booked to appear in court on Monday, January 6.

 

Antonio McKoy – News Reporter

