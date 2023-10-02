St.Elizabeth Police Step-Up Praedial Larceny Efforts

–The St. Elizabeth Police have intensified their praedial larceny prevention
efforts resulting in the recovery of stolen goats in the district of Providence.
Acting on timely intelligence, the Maggotty Police executed a search operation at 8:00 a.m. on
Sunday, October 1, leading to the retrieval of three stolen goats reported missing earlier.
The swift and targeted action of the police led to the identification of the stolen goats by their
rightful owner, who had previously reported the theft. The recovery highlights the dedication and
efficiency of the lawmen in the parish, working tirelessly to combat criminal activities and uphold
the safety and security of the communities.
While three goats were successfully recovered, investigations are currently underway to locate
and apprehend the suspect involved in the theft.
“We commend the diligent work of our law enforcement officers in swiftly recovering the stolen
goats and returning them to their rightful owner,” said Acting Superintendent Coleridge Minto,
Commanding Officer for the St. Elizabeth Division. “This operation underscores our commitment
to combating praedial larceny and ensuring the well-being of our community members. We urge
anyone with information related to this incident to come forward and assist us in our ongoing
investigation.”
The St. Elizabeth Police encourages the community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious
activities to the authorities promptly. The cooperation of residents is instrumental in maintaining a
safe and secure environment for everyone.