St Elizabeth Police Recover Stolen Goats

Goats
Goats

The St. Elizabeth Police recovered five goats in South Hampton, St. Elizabeth on
Saturday, May 28.

The goats—three ewes and two rams—were recovered about 10:00 am in an operation in the
area. Three of the goats have been pointed out by their owner, who reported that they were stolen
about three weeks ago in the community of Northampton in the parish.

Investigators continue to make efforts to identify the owner/s of the other two goats and are urging
anyone who may have been a victim of goat thieves recently to contact the Black River Police
immediately at 876-965-2232 or 876-2026.

 

