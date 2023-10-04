St. Elizabeth Police is appealing to Patrice Fagan otherwise called
‘Nordia’, a teacher of Burnt Ground District, Santa Cruz, St. Elizabeth to make contact with, and
report to the Black River Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) immediately.
Miss Fagan is a Person of Interest relative to the investigation being conducted into the death of
Orlando Blake of Holt District in the parish, which reportedly occurred approximately 2:15 a.m.
on Sunday October 1, 2023 in Burnt Ground, St. Elizabeth.
Several efforts to communicate with Miss Fagan subsequent to the incident have proven futile.
Anyone knowing her whereabouts is also being asked to make contact with the Black River CIB
at 876-965-2026, police emergency 119 number or the nearest police station.
St. Elizabeth Police Name Person of Interest
