St. Elizabeth Police is being forced to work 48 hours work week, instead of a 40 hours workweek. The new commanding officer has demanded that no police officer should be detailed to work under 48 hours per week.
According to sources this directive is not in keeping with labour laws and the workforce management solutions WMS of the JCF which was designed primarily to capture over or extra time worked by members. Some members believed that if they doesn’t want to beyond the forty hours per week, then they should not be forced to do so.
With such a demand from the head of the division, some members are of great concern and are even becoming restive.
Source indicated that since the implementation of the New Workforce Management Solution WMS, members of the JCF within the St. Elizabeth Division, who worked beyond the forty hours has not been paid for their hard work done.
It’s against that backdrop that some members are becoming even more concerned with such a directive.
Sources said that some members will be directing this concern to Jamaica Police Federation and the District Constables Association.
Sources also mentioned that the high command has taken the decision to force members to work the extra hours because certain types of resources are needed to fill a void.
Contact made to the house commanding officer Deputy Superintendent of Police in- Charge of the St. Elizabeth Division Mr. Coleridge Minto.
2 thoughts on “St Elizabeth Police Forced to work 48 hours weekly”
