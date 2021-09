St Elizabeth Parish Judge Horace Mitchell Dies from COVID-19 Complications

COVID-19 has claimed the life of another senior parish court judge.

Horace Mitchell, a member of the St Elizabeth Parish Court, died this morning (September 16) at the Mandeville Regional Hospital.

Mitchell’s death came less than a month after that of Stanley Clarke, the former senior parish judge for St Ann.

Clarke succumbed to COVID-19 as well.