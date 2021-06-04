St Elizabeth Man Who Chopped Man to Death, Apprehended by the Police

Bull Bay crack down
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

A St Elizabeth farmer who chopped another man to death, on Sunday, May 30, has been apprehended, and charged, by the police.

He has been identified as 48-year-old Everald Miller, of a Windsor district address, in Siloah, St Elizabeth, and he has been charged for chopping 30-year-old Steve Daley, to death.

Reports by the police are that about 13:10 pm, Miller and Daley had an argument, when Miller used a machete to inflict multiple chop wounds to Daley’s face, and head.

He then fled the scene, and Daley was later transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A search was carried out for Miller, which resulted in his capture earlier this week.

He has since been charged with Murder, Illegal Possession of Firearm, and Assault at Common law.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....