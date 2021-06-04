St Elizabeth Man Who Chopped Man to Death, Apprehended by the Police

A St Elizabeth farmer who chopped another man to death, on Sunday, May 30, has been apprehended, and charged, by the police.

He has been identified as 48-year-old Everald Miller, of a Windsor district address, in Siloah, St Elizabeth, and he has been charged for chopping 30-year-old Steve Daley, to death.

Reports by the police are that about 13:10 pm, Miller and Daley had an argument, when Miller used a machete to inflict multiple chop wounds to Daley’s face, and head.

He then fled the scene, and Daley was later transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A search was carried out for Miller, which resulted in his capture earlier this week.

He has since been charged with Murder, Illegal Possession of Firearm, and Assault at Common law.