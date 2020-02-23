St Elizabeth Man who Beat Victim almost to Death, Charged with Burglary and Assault

Police Charged St Thomas Man With Attempted Murder, Wounding
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Detectives from the St Elizabeth police division have arrested and charged one man with Burglary and Assault, following a break-in incident which took place in Georges Valley district, St Elizabeth on Saturday, January 26.

The accused who was charged on Saturday, February 22, has been identified as 26-year-old Winston Rhoden, otherwise called “Bulbie” farmer of Coker district also in the parish.

Reports by the police are that Rhoden and three other men went to the home of another farmer, and kicked his door open. They then proceeded to beat the man with the stick and fractured sections of his head and face.

The victim was then left for dead, but he managed to alert residents in the community who assisted him to the hospital.

The wounded man was admitted to hospital in serious condition, and following a report to the police Rhoden was arrested and charged, and his two accomplices being sought.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

celebration-of-peace
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....