St Elizabeth Man Murdered in St James

The St James police have launched an investigation into the circumstances which led to the death of a man, who was shot and killed by armed men in Kent Quarry district, St James, on Saturday, February 26.

The deceased has been identified as 26-year-old Omarion Morris, of Williamsfield in St Elizabeth.

Reports by the police are that about 9:45pm, Morris was at a location in the community when he was ambushed by armed men.

The men opened gunfire hitting Morris multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Residents in the community summoned the police and upon their arrival, the wounded man was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.