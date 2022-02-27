St Elizabeth Man Murdered in St James

The St James police have launched an investigation into the circumstances which led to the death of a man, who was shot and killed by armed men in Kent Quarry district, St James, on Saturday, February 26.

The deceased has been identified as 26-year-old Omarion Morris, of Williamsfield in St Elizabeth.

Reports by the police are that about 9:45pm, Morris was at a location in the community when he was ambushed by armed men.

The men opened gunfire hitting Morris multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Residents in the community summoned the police and upon their arrival, the wounded man was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com