St. Elizabeth Man Missing

Twenty-eight-year-old Zackari Roye of Black Road Luana Housing
Scheme, St Elizabeth has been missing since Wednesday, November 15.
He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 165 centimeters (5 feet 5 inches) tall.
Reports from the Black River Police are that about 8:10 a.m., Roye was last seen outside his home
wearing a blue and black T-shirt and burgundy shorts. All efforts to locate him have proven futile.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Zackari Roye is asked to contact the Black River Police at
876- 965-2232, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.
