St Elizabeth Man Dies in Spur Tree Hill Accident

One man was killed in a motor vehicle accident along Spur Tree Hill in Manchester on Tuesday (December 15).

He has been identified as Pahjana Mair, 23, of Burnt Savannah, St Elizabeth.

According to police, Mair was driving towards St Elizabeth at 10:40 a.m., when he abruptly applied his brakes on the wet road.

Mair then lost control of the vehicle and collided with a truck heading towards Mandeville. The car was crushed upon impact and pinned between the truck and the road embankment.

Mair died on the spot.