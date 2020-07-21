St. Elizabeth Man Charged For Womans’ Murder

Detectives attached to the St. Elizabeth Division charged a man for the stabbing murder of a domestic helper in Brampton district, St. Elizabeth following an incident on Thursday, July 16.

Charged with Murder is 52-year-old Derron Salmon, electrician and farmer of Brompton Lane in St. Elizabeth. He is charged with the death of 49-year-old Hilreth Stephenson of Top Hill district in the parish.

Reports are that about 8:20 a.m., Salmon came to a house that Stephenson was working and an argument developed between the two. During the dispute, Salmon used a knife to stab Stephenson several times then fled the scene. She later died at hospital.

On Monday, July 20, Salmon was charged with Murder after he was questioned in the presence of his attorney.

His court date is being finalised.

