St Elizabeth Man Charged For Several Offences

After more than a year on the run, one of five men who robbed a business

establishment in Black River, St. Elizabeth is to face the court.

The man, who was captured in an operation in the parish on Sunday, June 5, will appear in the St.

Elizabeth Parish Court on Wednesday, June 15 to answer to charges of Robbery with

Aggravation, Illegal Possession of Firearm and Assault at Common Law.

He has been identified as 34-year-old Orando Robinson otherwise called ‘OP,’ of Brompton

District in St Elizabeth.

It is alleged that in February 2021, Robinson and four accomplices—who were armed with

handguns and rifles—held up and robbed persons at a business establishment of JM $95,000 cash,

alcoholic beverages and cigarettes valued at over JM $300,000.

After his arrest, Robinson was interviewed in the presence of his attorney and later charged.

Detectives continue to probe the matter.

