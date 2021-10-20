St. Elizabeth Female Charged with Illegal Possession of Ammunition

The St. Elizabeth Police arrested and charged 60-year-old Elaine Watson of Spring Park district, St Elizabeth with Illegal Possession of Ammunition on Monday, October 18.

Reports are that about 2:00 p.m., a police team searched a storeroom belonging to Watson. During the search, two 9mm rounds of ammunition were found inside an old speaker box. Watson was arrested and subsequently charged.

She is to appear before the Black River Parish Court on Wednesday, October 19.