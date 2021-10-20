St. Elizabeth Female Charged with Illegal Possession of Ammunition

Firearm Seizure

The St. Elizabeth Police arrested and charged 60-year-old Elaine Watson of Spring Park district, St Elizabeth with Illegal Possession of Ammunition on Monday, October 18.

 Reports are that about 2:00 p.m., a police team searched a storeroom belonging to Watson. During the search, two 9mm rounds of ammunition were found inside an old speaker box. Watson was arrested and subsequently charged.

She is to appear before the Black River Parish Court on Wednesday, October 19.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com