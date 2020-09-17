St Elizabeth Farmer Who Stabbed Woman, After Trying To Rape Here In Her Sleep, Arrested By The Police

A St Elizabeth farmer who inflicted a stab wound to a woman’s upper body, after he allegedly tried to rape her in her sleep, has been arrested and charged.

He has been identified as 30-year-old Denroy Whitley, of Dalton district in St Elizabeth, and he has been charged for Wounding with Intent.

Reports by the police are that on Thursday, September 10, the woman and Whitely who lives at the same house, were at home when he allegedly made sexual advances at her, which she refused.

Sometime during the early hours of the morning, Whitely again went back into the female’s room, this time with a knife, and allegedly attempted to forcefully have sex with her while she slept.

She woke up and was in the process of fighting him off when he stabbed her to her upper body.

She managed to fight off her attacker, ran from the room, and later raised an alarm.

She was assisted to hospital and a report was made to the police.

An investigation was launched and Whitely was arrested and charged on Tuesday, September 15, and is scheduled to appear in the St Elizabeth Parish Court at a later date.