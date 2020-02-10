St Elizabeth Farmer who Recorded his Ex-Girlfriend and her Lover on his Cell Phone, Had His Bail Extended

Latest Jamaica News, St Elizabeth (Mckoy’s News): Thirty-year-old Jason Honeygan, the St Elizabeth farmer who was arrested and charged for allegedly using his cell phone to video his ex-girlfriend and her new lover, while they were naked and asleep at her home, had his bail extended when he appeared in the St Elizabeth Parish Court last Thursday, February 6.

Honeygan who is facing charges of breaches of the Cybercrime Act, Burglary and malicious destruction of property, is scheduled to reappear in court for trial on May 12.

Reports are that at approximately 1:00 a.m., on July 8, 2018, Honeygan who resides in Lacovia district went to his ex-girlfriend’s home, and forced his way inside the premises.

He then used his cellphone to record the woman and her new lover while they lay asleep in bed, and later posted the video on social media.

The woman reported the matter to the police and following an investigation, Honeyghan was arrested and charged.