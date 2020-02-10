St Elizabeth Farmer who Recorded his Ex-Girlfriend and her Lover on his Cell Phone, Had His Bail Extended

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest Jamaica News, St Elizabeth (Mckoy’s News): Thirty-year-old Jason Honeygan, the St Elizabeth farmer who was arrested and charged for allegedly using his cell phone to video his ex-girlfriend and her new lover, while they were naked and asleep at her home, had his bail extended when he appeared in the St Elizabeth Parish Court last Thursday, February 6.

Honeygan who is facing charges of breaches of the Cybercrime Act, Burglary and malicious destruction of property, is scheduled to reappear in court for trial on May 12.

Reports are that at approximately 1:00 a.m., on July 8, 2018, Honeygan who resides in Lacovia district went to his ex-girlfriend’s home, and forced his way inside the premises.

He then used his cellphone to record the woman and her new lover while they lay asleep in bed, and later posted the video on social media.

The woman reported the matter to the police and following an investigation, Honeyghan was arrested and charged.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Recent News
14-year-old Kimone Powell Missing, from Kingston
14-year-old Kimone Powell Missing, from Kingston
Two Persons Shot and Injured, including 11-Year-Old Boy, in Downtown Kingston
Two Persons Shot and Injured, including 11-Year-Old Boy, in Downtown Kingston
Ocho Rios Vendor Who Stabbed Ex-Lover to Death, Sentenced to Life in Prison
Ocho Rios Vendor Who Stabbed Ex-Lover to Death, Sentenced to Life in Prison
St Elizabeth Farmer who Recorded his Ex-Girlfriend and her Lover on his Cell Phone, Had His Bail Extended
St Elizabeth Farmer who Recorded his Ex-Girlfriend and her Lover on his Cell Phone, Had His Bail Extended
Mobay Traffic Cop Mowed Down by PPV Bus Driver
Mobay Traffic Cop Mowed Down by PPV Bus Driver
St Thomas Man Fatally Shot at Wake
St Thomas Man Fatally Shot at Wake
Did The Pastor Just Drop Dead?
Did The Pastor Just Drop Dead?
I Rather Die than end up In Jamaica (Death Before Deportation)
I Rather Die than end up In Jamaica (Death Before Deportation)
The Real Reason The DPP Went To Meet US Government Officials Is Likely Hidden From The Public
The Real Reason The DPP Went To Meet US Government Officials Is Likely Hidden From The Public
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....