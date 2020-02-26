St. Elizabeth Farmer Faces Burglary and Assault charges

Latest Jamaica News, St Elizabeth (McKoy’s News): A St. Elizabeth man was arrested and charged for burglary and assault, in George’s Valley district in the parish on Saturday, January 26.

He is 26-year-old Winston Rhoden, otherwise called ‘Bulbie’, a Farmer of Coker District in the parish.

It is alleged that at around 1.40 am, Rhoden and three men kicked open the door to a man’s house and used a stick to beat him, causing severe injuries to his head and face.

The man was later transported to a hospital by a passing by motorist, where he was admitted in serious but stabled condition.

Following the investigations, Rhoden was subsequently arrested and later charged.

He is set for court at a later date.